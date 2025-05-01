DT
Complete Badi Nadi, Chhoti Nadi cleaning work by May 31: Minister

Complete Badi Nadi, Chhoti Nadi cleaning work by May 31: Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh today visited areas adjoining Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi here and directed officials to complete the cleaning of both water bodies before June. He also ordered immediate removal of encroachments along the...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:29 AM May 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to Badi Nadi in Patiala on Wednesday. PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh today visited areas adjoining Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi here and directed officials to complete the cleaning of both water bodies before June. He also ordered immediate removal of encroachments along the banks of the rivers and emphasised development of green belts in these areas to enhance environmental sustainability.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav, PDA Chief Administrator Manisha Rana and Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli, the minister reviewed the flood-prone zones. He asked the drainage and allied departments to expedite construction of embankment wherever required and ensure timely execution of all related works.

Highlighting steps to address water pollution, Dr Balbir Singh informed that the problem of untreated waste water flowing into Badi Nadi would soon be resolved with the commissioning of two new sewage treatment plants (STPs) — a 15 MLD plant near Daulatpur and a 26 MLD facility behind Sunny Enclave. Both are expected to become operational by September this year.

During his visit, the Health Minister also inspected a vacant plot near the park in Jujhar Nagar and instructed the departments concerned to initiate the process of constructing a government primary school at the site. He noted that over 150 children are currently studying in a makeshift arrangement at a local gurdwara, and the new school would provide much-needed infrastructure for quality education in the locality.

Dr Balbir Singh later held a meeting with representatives of resident welfare societies from PUDA-developed colonies, including Urban Estate and PUDA Enclaves, at PUDA Bhawan in Urban Estate. He assured them that their concerns, including road repairs, park upkeep, and establishment of educational institutions, would be resolved on a priority basis.

