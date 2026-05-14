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Home / Patiala / Complete development works on time: Minister Balbir Singh to Patiala MC

Complete development works on time: Minister Balbir Singh to Patiala MC

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:30 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Balbir Singh at a meeting in Patiala on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development works under the Municipal Corporation limits in the Patiala Rural Assembly constituency and directed officials to ensure timely completion of all projects.

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While presiding over a review meeting, the minister asked officials to coordinate closely with municipal councillors while carrying out development works in different wards of the city.

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Balbir Singh said no development work should remain pending in the area and instructed the officials and MC staff to regularly visit wards to assess local requirements and ensure quick execution of projects. He reviewed the progress of road construction works and directed officials to speed up ongoing projects.

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The minister also instructed officials to conduct a survey of water supply pipelines before the monsoon season to identify and repair leakages and damaged sections. He further directed the Municipal Corporation to complete cleaning and desilting of sewerage lines before the end of June to prevent waterlogging during monsoon rains.

Mayor Kundan Gogia said the Municipal Corporation had deployed one sewer cleaning machine of its own and hired four additional machines for desilting of drains and cleaning sewerage lines across the city.

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Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli and other officials attended the meeting.

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