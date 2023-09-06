Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today asked the National Highway Authority of Indian (NHAI) to speed up works of restoration of national highways in the district. The roads had been damaged during the recent floods.

Sawhney held a meeting with SSP Varun Sharma, NHAI officials and the administration officials. The DC discussed improvement in the design of the Delhi-Katra project, maintenance of pavements, repair of damaged roads, repair of the service road near Punjabi University and other roads during the meeting.

She said the NHAI should repair all service roads as per requirement.

“The repair should be done immediately in a way that passersby do not face any problem,” she added.