Conclave dwells on NCC training

Patiala, June 11
Multani Mal Modi College organised Principals’ Conclave in collaboration with the NCC Punjab Battalion 4. Principals of 30 colleges of Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, along with 47 associate NCC officers and care takers, participated in the conclave.
The conclave was held to acquaint all stake holders, responsible for conducting the NCC training, focus on aims, objectives and the latest training methodology available for the largest youth organisation in the country.
The main objective of the conclave was to achieve synergy in all future NCC activities to derive maximum benefits for young cadets, who have voluntarily opted to undergo training.
The event was presided over by Group Commander Brigadier Rajeev Sharma, NCC Group, Patiala. In his address he highlighted the importance and relevance of the NCC in nation building and the role of Principals and training officers in achieving aims and objectives of the organisation.
