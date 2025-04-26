DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Conference on history begins at Punjabi varsity

Conference on history begins at Punjabi varsity

The 55th session of the Punjab History Conference commenced today at Punjabi University. Themed “Religions in Punjab: Spread and Influence,” the conference is being organised by the Department of History and Punjab Historical Studies at the university. Cabinet Minister Dr...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:22 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The 55th session of the Punjab History Conference commenced today at Punjabi University. Themed “Religions in Punjab: Spread and Influence,” the conference is being organised by the Department of History and Punjab Historical Studies at the university. Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.

In her address, Dr Baljit Kaur emphasised the significant role of religion in the life of an ordinary person.

Speaking about Sikhism, she said Guru Nanak Dev dispelled the darkness of superstition and ignorance from society and boldly challenged tyrants like Babar and stood by common people.

Advertisement

Dharna over pay panel

Earlier, Punjabi University Contract Teachers’ Association (PUCTA) staged dharna and demanded the implementation of 7th pay commission. The protest took place during the syndicate meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper