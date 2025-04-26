Conference on history begins at Punjabi varsity

The 55th session of the Punjab History Conference commenced today at Punjabi University. Themed “Religions in Punjab: Spread and Influence,” the conference is being organised by the Department of History and Punjab Historical Studies at the university. Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.

In her address, Dr Baljit Kaur emphasised the significant role of religion in the life of an ordinary person.

Speaking about Sikhism, she said Guru Nanak Dev dispelled the darkness of superstition and ignorance from society and boldly challenged tyrants like Babar and stood by common people.

Dharna over pay panel

Earlier, Punjabi University Contract Teachers’ Association (PUCTA) staged dharna and demanded the implementation of 7th pay commission. The protest took place during the syndicate meeting.