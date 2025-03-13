DT
Conference organised on hypertension

Conference organised on hypertension

The sixth world annual hypertension conference was conducted at Chennai from 7th to 9th march 2025. Many stalwarts from all over the world attended and presented their research papers. Dr Sanjay Singla presented his research work on "masked hypertension ".
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:18 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
The sixth world annual hypertension conference was conducted at Chennai from 7th to 9th march 2025. Many stalwarts from all over the world attended and presented their research papers.

Dr Sanjay Singla presented his research work on “masked hypertension “. His work was highly appreciated and his paper was selected in the top 7 research works. He was facilitated for his work at the closing ceremony of the conference by the president of World hypertension league.

