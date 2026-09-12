Congress launches 'Main Vi Gulzar' display picture campaign; AAP hits back

The political controversy surrounding the death of a Dalit daily wager from Sangrur is now seeing the Congress launching a political campaign, titled ‘Main Vi Gulzar’, in solidarity with the family of late Gulzar Singh.

Congress leaders claim that the campaign aims to back the victim’s family to continue their fight for justice.

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Former Member of Parliament Vijayinder Singla said that the campaign aims to urge the government to take action against whosoever is involved for Gulzar’s death. He added that the victim’s family alleged that they “were forced by the district administration and the Sangrur police to cremate Gulzar without ensuring family traditions”.

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“We have launched the ‘Main Vi Gulzar’ campaign in solidarity with the victim’s family. We have requested everyone in Sangrur and other parts of Punjab to join this initiative by putting up the ‘Main Bhi Gulzar’ display picture on their social media handles and help us amplify the family’s voice against injustice and stand in solidarity with them,” said Singla.

In the latest videos that are now viral, Gulzar’s family now demand action against all those whose names were allegedly mentioned by the victim before his death.

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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has also been mentioned in one of the two videos that were originally viral after Gulzar’s death, adding a fresh turn to the already politically important case.

Related News: Warring accuses AAP govt of ‘cheating’ Gulzar Singh’s family over job promise, demands Cheema’s arrest

The AAP has already said that the opposition was playing politics over a man who is no more and “unnecessarily dragging the minister’s name in the case”.

The fresh developments come two days after Gulzar’s cremation, who died by suicide after he was allegedly pressured and harassed by local AAP leaders to apologise for questioning Cheema over the alleged sale and supply of “chitta” in his village, at a recent public meeting.

While those have been booked who were initially named by the victim in a viral video message, the police say they are investigating the second video in which some other names were mentioned too, after Gulzar consumed poison.

In fresh allegations, the victim’s family members claimed that “the police pressured the family to cremate Gulzar Singh without following any tradition”.

“There was heavy police deployment during the cremation and we were not taken into confidence. Rather, we were forced to cremate him under pressure. We were not allowed to bring the body home for last respects,” alleged the victim’s family.

“We demand that the FIR should have names of everyone whom my father named in the video,” said Gulzar’s son.

Meanwhile the AAP has accused the BJP, Congress and SAD for their alleged attempt to exploit a tragic death for political gains, asserting that the bereaved family must be allowed to grieve with dignity.

The AAP asserted that opposition parties in Punjab are indulging in “extremely insensitive vulture politics”, as the traditional parties are rushing to politicalise every tragedy and even seeking to derive political mileage from a family’s grief.

“Punjab’s opposition parties are taking part in dirty politics, which can be called the politics of vultures. Similar sensitivity was absent during previous governments when people lost their lives. During Captain Amarinder Singh’s government, a person running a paratha business committed suicide and named someone. No case was registered. Around 750 farmers died while demanding their rights at the borders of Delhi, but nobody’s conscience was stirred,” AAP Punjab State General Secretary Organisation and Media In-charge Baltej Pannu claimed in a video message.