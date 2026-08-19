Congress leader Mohit Mohindra seeks action on SC committee report into Patiala MC nomination row

Congress leader and former Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra said on Tuesday that the public release of the Supreme Court-constituted fact-finding committee report on the Patiala Municipal Corporation election has brought key concerns about the electoral process into the public domain.

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Addressing the media in Patiala, Mohindra said the events around the nomination process on August 12, 2025, had raised serious questions about candidates’ right to participate in the democratic process. He said the Congress had first approached the State Election Commission and then the high court after its candidates allegedly faced difficulties in filing nomination papers. The matter was later taken to the Supreme Court.

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He said the Supreme Court constituted a fact-finding committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Nirmaljit Kaur to examine the issue. The committee considered statements and material placed before it, including submissions from candidates and petitioners, police and administrative officials, official videography, CCTV footage and other evidence.

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“The fact that the Supreme Court found it necessary to constitute a fact-finding committee in this matter underlines the seriousness of the issues raised. We deliberately waited for the committee’s report before responding in detail because we are accountable to the people of Patiala and wanted to place the facts before them responsibly,” Mohindra said.

He said the committee submitted its report to the Supreme Court on November 18, 2025, and its findings should now be examined carefully and acted upon in accordance with law. However, he clarified that the committee’s report is not the final verdict of the Supreme Court. The court’s final decision on further action and accountability is still awaited.

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Mohindra said the issue was not just about an election contest or any individual candidate, but about the integrity of the electoral process and the constitutional right of eligible candidates to contest elections.

He said that where the report identifies specific officials or individuals whose conduct needs to be examined, appropriate legal and departmental proceedings should follow due process.

“The democratic right to contest an election cannot depend on administrative discretion. Every candidate, irrespective of political affiliation, must have equal protection under the law. The credibility of our municipal institutions depends on the credibility of the process through which they are elected. The electoral process cannot be allowed to become vulnerable to administrative interference. Government machinery and police must remain neutral during elections. If evidence establishes that any official exceeded their lawful authority or interfered with the electoral process, accountability must follow,” he said.

Mohindra also said questions around the nomination process cannot be separated from the larger functioning of the Patiala Municipal Corporation. He pointed out that the Corporation is directly responsible for issues affecting residents daily, including drinking water supply, sewerage, sanitation, streetlights, roads and other civic services.

“People of Patiala expect their elected representatives and institutions to focus on basic civic amenities and the development of the city. Democratic institutions can function effectively only when elections are conducted transparently and every legitimate candidate is given a fair opportunity to participate,” he said.

Mohindra said the Supreme Court’s final decision would be respected, while stressing that the proceedings have wider implications for electoral administration. He added that the matter would continue to be pursued through appropriate constitutional and legal channels until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict.