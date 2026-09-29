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Home / Patiala / Congress protests voter-list revision in Patiala

Congress protests voter-list revision in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:34 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Congress workers protest in Patiala on Monday.
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The Congress party staged a protest in Patiala on Monday demanding action over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, the Congress leaders urged her to intervene, alleging the electoral process had been compromised and voters whose names were deleted from the rolls were not given adequate opportunity to protect their voting rights.

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The local MP Dharamvir Gandhi said the alleged deletion of 13.8 crore names amounted to around 15 per cent of the country’s electorate. The Congress has been citing the figure of 13.8 crore names removed from draft electoral rolls across 31 states and UT’s during the first three phases of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and former MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj demanded an FIR be registered against the CEC and the functioning of the Election Commission be investigated.

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