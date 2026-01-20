Consensus on shifting dairy units after completion of pending works at new site

Officials of the Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) today held a meeting with owners of polluting dairy units operating in densely populated areas of the city. The meeting was held in in a cordial and cooperative atmosphere. Despite several warnings dairy owners have expressed reluctance to shift their units out of the city limits.

Advertisement

In the first phase, the Patiala MC had identified around 65 such polluting units spread across the city and issued deadline on December 8 last year and further extended it on December 25 for shifting them. Despite this, dairy owners refused to comply with the orders following which the MC snapped water and sewerage connections of some units.

Advertisement

The meeting was jointly chaired by Kundan Gogia, Mayor, and Parmjeet Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Patiala.

Advertisement

After the meeting, the Mayor and the Commissioner jointly stated that following a joint visit to the dairy project site by dairy owners, a consensus was reached to shift their units immediately after the completion of the remaining works.

Gogia and Singh emphasised that the systematic shifting of dairies was extremely necessary to maintain city’s cleanliness, ensure public health safety, and strengthen the municipal sewerage system.

Advertisement

The Mayor and the Commissioner further informed that an important decision was taken during the meeting under which each dairy owner would nominate two representatives to visit the dairy project site along with the Municipal Corporation’s technical team.

During this visit, dairy owners would personally inspect facilities provided and infrastructure that had been completed at the site, they said.

They added that if any shortcomings or deficiencies were found at the project site, the Municipal Corporation would extend full cooperation and take all possible measures to address and rectify the same. Complete support would be provided to dairy owners so that no inconvenience was faced by them during shifting of their units, they said.

The Mayor and the Commissioner also made it clear that if no deficiencies were found during the inspection, dairy owners would shift their dairies to the new site at the earliest without any delay.

They said with mutual cooperation between the Municipal Corporation and dairy owners, the project would be successfully implemented, while providing relief to city residents from the issues related to filth, foul smell and health hazards.

Under the dairy project, around 150 dairy farms were to be shifted outside the city limits, but the process for allotment of plots was not initiated. Gogia and Singh said 65 dairy owners within the municipal limits were allotted plots at Ablowal village in 2021.

The city regularly grapples with the issue of stagnation of rain and sewer water during monsoon. The areas around Khalsa Mohalla, Safabadi Gate and Dhobi Ghat in Chhoti Baradari are the most affected by stagnant rainwater as drains get choked after dumping of dairy waste.

The city has no stormwater sewer system to utilise rainwater. It was in 2019 that the Patiala Municipal Corporation (PMC) got the entire 504 km stretch of the sewer line in the city cleaned, both manually and mechanically. An amount of Rs 12 crore was spent on the project.