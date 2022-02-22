Contestants get time for family

Tribune News Service

Karam Parkash

Patiala, February 21

A day after the Punjab Assembly elections, most of the candidates were seen doing anything other than hectic electioneering today. Some spent time with their family members, while others chose to meet the workers and discussed the outcomes trends at home. Some candidates are said to have switched off their mobile phone and went into hibernation.

Majority of the candidate, while taking to The Tribune, claimed that they had a good sleep after weeks of sleepless nights owing to campaigning.

Mohit Mohindra, candidate from Patiala Rural, said the day unlike hustle bustle of the campaign stint, had started on a relaxed note. “In the morning, I had a very fruitful discussion with my father (Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra) and other family members about the entire campaign and voting trends at different places. Later in the day we discuss polling day scenario with some voters.”

Meanwhile, AAP candidate from Patiala Rural Dr Balbir Singh said, “Today was a relaxing day after so many hectic days. Day started with spending time with family members. I also attended a marriage function.”

Jagdish Kumar Jagga, BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance candidatge from Rajpura, was seen in a relaxed mood and preferred to stay indoors, however, continued meeting the workers at home until evening. “During the campaigning days I was getting only a few hours of sleep. Today, I am relaxing at home to overcome campaign fatigue,” he said.