Contestants get time for family

Karam Parkash
Patiala, February 21
A day after the Punjab Assembly elections, most of the candidates were seen doing anything other than hectic electioneering today. Some spent time with their family members, while others chose to meet the workers and discussed the outcomes trends at home. Some candidates are said to have switched off their mobile phone and went into hibernation.
Majority of the candidate, while taking to The Tribune, claimed that they had a good sleep after weeks of sleepless nights owing to campaigning.
Mohit Mohindra, candidate from Patiala Rural, said the day unlike hustle bustle of the campaign stint, had started on a relaxed note. “In the morning, I had a very fruitful discussion with my father (Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra) and other family members about the entire campaign and voting trends at different places. Later in the day we discuss polling day scenario with some voters.”
Meanwhile, AAP candidate from Patiala Rural Dr Balbir Singh said, “Today was a relaxing day after so many hectic days. Day started with spending time with family members. I also attended a marriage function.”
Jagdish Kumar Jagga, BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance candidatge from Rajpura, was seen in a relaxed mood and preferred to stay indoors, however, continued meeting the workers at home until evening. “During the campaigning days I was getting only a few hours of sleep. Today, I am relaxing at home to overcome campaign fatigue,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...