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Home / Patiala / Contests mark anti-ragging week at Khalsa College in Patiala

Contests mark anti-ragging week at Khalsa College in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:04 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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An Anti-Ragging Week, observed from August 12 to 18, concluded at General Shivdev Singh Diwan Gurbachan Singh Khalsa College, Patiala, with a prize distribution ceremony today.

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The ceremony celebrated the enthusiastic participation and creative contributions of students in various activities organised during the week by the Anti-Ragging Cell of the college.

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In the slogan-writing competition, Havandeep Kaur (BCom III) secured the first position, followed by Hansimran Kaur (BCom I) and Yashmeet Kaur (MA English II). Manvir (BA Political Science I) received the Jury Selection Award.

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In the poster-making competition, Simran (BA Fine Arts I) bagged the first position, followed by Gurleen Kaur (MSc Geography I) and Gurmeet Kaur (BSc Agriculture I) stood third. Parmeet Kaur (BSc Agriculture I) received the Jury Selection Award.

In the anti-ragging awareness challenge, Avneet Kaur (MA English II) secured the first position, followed by Manpreet Kaur (BA III) and Navjeet Kaur (BSc CSM) in the third position.

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Certificates of appreciation were also presented to four best volunteers of the anti-ragging squad in recognition of their active participation, commitment and valuable contribution to the successful conduct of the week-long activities.

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