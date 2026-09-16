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Home / Patiala / Contract teachers lock office of Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor

Contract teachers lock office of Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:42 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Teachers protest in front of the VC’s office at Punjabi University in Patiala on Wednesday.
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The Contract Teachers’ Association of the Punjabi University staged a protest on the university campus in Patiala on Wednesday and locked the main gate of the Vice Chancellor’s office over their long-pending demands.

A few weeks back, the VC Dr Jagdeep Singh held a meeting with representatives of the contract teachers and assured them that their demands would be considered at the earliest.

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However, resentment among the teachers grew after no clear consensus was reached in the Syndicate meeting on the implementation of court orders concerning their demands.

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On Wednesday, the protesting teachers entered the VC’s office and locked its main gate. The security personnel tried to prevent them from doing so, leading to minor pushing and a scuffle between the teachers and the security staff.

The Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal also reached the spot. The association representatives submitted a memorandum to him and apprised him of their demands and the prevailing situation. The Deputy Commissioner assured them of all possible cooperation.

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A protester Dalvir Singh said contract teachers had been struggling for their demands for a long time and urged the university administration to find a permanent solution to their issues.

The association general secretary Ramanpreet Singh said the lack of a clear decision in the Syndicate meeting on implementing court orders had forced them to stage protests.

The president of the association Taranjit Kaur said they have raised two major demands, implementation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment in the Rajan Goyal case and enforcement of the University Grants Commission (UGC) directions regarding pay scales for contract teachers at par with the regular teachers.

She said the university authorities had themselves acknowledged the demands were justified, but had expressed their inability to implement them. She questioned the university administration for continued delay despite the demands being recognised as legitimate.

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