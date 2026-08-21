Contract teachers of Punjabi University today staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, demanding implementation of a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment regarding their salaries.

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The protesters demanded that the university implement the UGC regulations governing the salaries of contractual teachers, as directed by the High Court.

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Contract Teachers Association general secretary Assistant Professor Ramanpreet Singh addressed the gathering and apprised the teachers of the association’s demands and the legal action taken so far.

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Singh demanded that the university implement the High Court’s directions and extend the salary provisions under the UGC regulations to contract teachers. He urged the university administration to comply with the court orders without further delay.

Protesting teacher Dr Dalbir Singh alleged that the university administration had been giving false assurances to contract teachers and changing rules according to its convenience. He said their demand was clear — the UGC Regulations, 2010 and 2018, should be made applicable to contract teachers, and they should be paid salaries accordingly.