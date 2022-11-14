Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 13

Seeking job regularisation, instructors working on a contractual basis at Punjabi University’s constituent colleges, are holding a protest outside the office of the university vice chancellor.

An instructor said, “We have been working for the last nine years, but the university has not regularised our services yet.”

As per the contracts of these people, they were hired as instructors on contractual basis against the vacant posts of assistant professor in 2013. The contracts were valid till the end of the academic session 2013-14.

Amrik Singh, an instructor said, “We have rendered our services without any break for the last nine years. We want the university to regularise our jobs.” He said, “The university had hired 38 individuals against the given posts, but only 22 of us remain.” He added, “We have held a number of meetings with university officials over the matter, but to no avail. We had to resort to protest at the end,” the instructor said.