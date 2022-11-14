Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

Patiala, November 13
Seeking job regularisation, instructors working on a contractual basis at Punjabi University’s constituent colleges, are holding a protest outside the office of the university vice chancellor.
An instructor said, “We have been working for the last nine years, but the university has not regularised our services yet.”
As per the contracts of these people, they were hired as instructors on contractual basis against the vacant posts of assistant professor in 2013. The contracts were valid till the end of the academic session 2013-14.
Amrik Singh, an instructor said, “We have rendered our services without any break for the last nine years. We want the university to regularise our jobs.” He said, “The university had hired 38 individuals against the given posts, but only 22 of us remain.” He added, “We have held a number of meetings with university officials over the matter, but to no avail. We had to resort to protest at the end,” the instructor said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309