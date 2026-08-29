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Home / Patiala / Contractual teachers send rakhi to Punjabi University VC amid ongoing strike

Contractual teachers send rakhi to Punjabi University VC amid ongoing strike

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Tribune News Service
patiala, Updated At : 05:07 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Sisters tie rakhi to their brothers lodged in Central Jail, Patiala, on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO RAJESH SACHAR
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The strike by the contractual teachers of Punjabi University continued on Friday with the protesting teachers sending rakhi to the Vice-Chancellor urging him to protect their constitutional rights and future.

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The protests are being held under the banner of Punjabi University Contract Teachers’ Association (PUCTA). The teachers are demanding implementation of UGC regulations and a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment regarding their salaries.

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The teachers said they had been serving the university and its constituent colleges for a long time but were being denied their legitimate rights.

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The association leaders said Clause 13.0 of the UGC Regulations, 2010 and 2018, provided that contractual teachers appointed through the prescribed selection process and possessing qualifications equivalent to those of regular teachers were entitled to the same monthly gross salary as regular assistant professors.

They further said the HC in its judgment had directed the university to pay contractual teachers regular salary for equal work along with arrears carrying 6 per cent interest within two months.

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The teachers alleged that despite the court directions and UGC regulations, the university administration had delayed their implementation, causing resentment among the teaching community.

The association general secretary Raman Preet Singh warned that the protest would continue indefinitely, day and night, until the university issued a formal notification implementing the UGC regulations and the High Court directions in letter and spirit.

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