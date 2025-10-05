DT
Home / Patiala / Cop booked for abetment after ITBP officer ends life in Patiala

Cop booked for abetment after ITBP officer ends life in Patiala

Family dispute involving the deceased was under investigation at a police station in Bhagalpur, due to which the SHO allegedly kept calling and harassing him, as per his family

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
A case was registered at the Urban Estate police station.
Deputy Commandant Ayush Deepak posted at the Indo Tibetan Border Police Chaura Camp allegedly ended his life by hanging himself.

Based on the statement of the deceased’s brother-in-law, Akash Jain, a resident of Sector 33, Chandigarh, the Urban Estate police have registered a case against Rajeev Ranjan, station house officer (SHO) of Lalmatiya in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

According to the statement, a family dispute involving the deceased was under investigation at a police station in Bhagalpur, due to which the SHO allegedly kept calling and harassing Ayush.

The police have sent the body to Rajindra Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. The team also recovered a suicide note with the mention of Rajeev Ranjan’s name.

The deceased was serving with the ITBP Chaura Camp. On the morning of October 3, his family contacted his colleague, Vikas Singh, when he did not answer his phone. When he went to check on him, Vikas found Ayush’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. The door was broken open, and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Barar, Station House Officer of Urban Estate police station, said an FIR has been registered based on the family’s statement and the suicide note. The matter is under investigation.

