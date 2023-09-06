Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 5

A CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) personnel of Samana suffered injuries when he was run over by a car during checking at Patran.

Husanpreet Singh, the victim, suffered a fracture each in his leg and arm in the incident that took place on Monday.

Harmanpreet Singh, SHO, Patran police station, said the official was injured when he, along with other three, stopped a car as part of a checking drive near a grain market.

He said the car driver, identified as Upinder Singh, rammed his vehicle into an electricity pole and then into the CIA personnel while fleeing.

As per preliminary information, the car driver had got scared when four policemen stopped his vehicle and approached him to check it. He first rammed the vehicle into an electricity pole and then into the policemen, three of whom escaped while one got injured.

“Husanpreet Singh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Patiala. We have registered a case against the car driver under Section 307 (attempt to commit murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” the police said.