Cop to get ‘Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’

Patiala, August 13
Inspector Shaminder Singh of Patiala Police, who is in-charge of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff, has been selected for ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ award.
Shaminder, who has solved over 30 blind murder cases over the past 10 years, is the only police officer from the state to be selected for the prestigious national award.
The ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in the probe.
It is pertinent to mention that Shaminder, during his 24 years of service, has already been awarded with the President Medal for Meritorious service and Chief Minister medal for outstanding devotion to duty. With this ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ award, Shaminder is now among very few officers to have received all three prestigious medals.
Apart from working various terrorist investigations, Shaminder, who has been awarded with six DGP Commendation discs, was one of the key members of the police party who had arrested drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola.
Soon after his name was selected, Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney, congratulated inspector Shaminder Singh for being among 151 selected for the award in the country.
