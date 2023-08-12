Cops attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 15 lakh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 11

The Patiala police have attached a residential property belonging to a drug-peddler following a probe, after 3-kg poppy husk and 2,500 capsules of Proxywel spas were seized from his possession in August last year. The police said the suspect, identified as Kangan Singh of Hirdapur village in Bakshiwala, had acquired the property illegally with money procured through the sale of drugs.

A team of cops, led by DSP City 2 Jaswinder Tiwana, Bakshiwala SHO Vaibhav Chaudhary and Tripuri SHO Pardeep Bajwa, seized the property on Friday.

He has been lodged in the Patiala Central Jail for around a year now. The suspect had purchased a vacant plot sprawling around 300 square yards in 2000. A residential house — currently valued at approximately Rs 15.72 lakh — was constructed on the plot only in 2020-21.

The police report pointed out that Kangan had been involved in drug trafficking since 1991. Several FIRs were registered against him for the trafficking of drugs. Since the suspect did not have a job, it remains unclear how he procured money for the construction of the residential property.

His property has, hence, been frozen under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976.