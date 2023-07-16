Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 15

The Patiala police have cracked the murder case of Balwinder Singh, a Pabri resident, and arrested the victim’s wife, her brother-in-law and three others in this regard.

The dead body of the deceased was recovered from a choe near the road connecting Pabri and Damanheri villages.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the police department had formed a team comprising SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP (Detective) Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa, DSP Ghanaur Raghbir Singh and CIA staff inspector Shaminder Singh and others that arrested the suspects, Gurwinder Singh Monti of Damanheri (32), Harbans Singh Happy (21) of Pabri, Jaswinder Singh (39) and Balwinder Singh Babbi (27) of Damanheri and Rajni Bala (27) — wife of the deceased.

The father of the deceased had complained to the police on Wednesday that his son had gone missing. On trail of the missing man, his motorcycle was found at a secluded spot on the road leading to Damanheri. The limbs of the body recovered near a choe on the Pabri-Damanheri road were tied. The police had registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (criminal act involving two or more persons) of the IPC at the Kheri Gandian police station in this regard.

The SSP said the victim and his wife did not enjoy a blissful marital life. According to the police, the woman had an illicit affair with Gurwinder, the husband of her elder sister. The woman and her paramour reportedly wanted to get hitched. So they hatched a plan to kill Balwinder. After killing him, they dumped his body in the choe.