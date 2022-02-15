Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Patiala, February 14
Despite the presence of police — the law enforcing agency— massive car and motorcycle rallies being taken out by the supporters of candidates are flouting traffic rules.
Supporters of candidates during rallies avoid wearing seatbelts, helmets, besides they can be seen driving vehicles at high speed, red light jump and wrong parking. Even in some rallies, candidates themselves are seen without helmets and seatbelts. In some rallies, candidates – along with their supporters – are seen riding open jeeps. Candidates of many political parties have mounted LEDs on four-wheelers and have stationed them at various roundabouts posing risk to the commuters.
The public at large have been complaining about traffic chaos due to political bike and car rallies. “The candidates, who will be responsible for making the rules, are breaking the law in the presence of police. Sadly, no one is taking action against them,” said a city resident Amrinder Singh.
DC-cum-District Election Officer Sandeep Hans said the traffic violations should be stopped. He said, “We have deputed flying squads to keep an eye on political activities. However, we will look into the matter.”
Ravee Singh Ahluwalia of the Patiala Foundation said, “None of the political parties, have included anything on road safety in their manifestos despite the fact that thousands of people die in road accidents.”
