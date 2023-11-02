Cops proactive in paddy residue management

Tribune News Service

A 46-year old Punjab Police sub-inspector, along with a head constable, remains out in the field for over eight hours, visiting villages to meet some farmers who have harvested their paddy crop. He requests them not to pollute the air by burning stubble. In another remote village of Samana, two cops have been making rounds urging farmers from their official vehicles to not set their fields on fire.

“During lunch hours, we go from one village to another and request village elderly and kids to ensure the village remains farm fire-free,” they said.

In addition to their long job hours and routine law and order duty, the unsung warriors of the Punjab Police have been visiting villages in the red zones and creating awareness and keeping a watch on farm fires. All cops, from SHO to constable ranks, posted in rural police stations of Punjab are making rounds of villages every day to urge farmers to not burn stubble.

“Our teams are working proactively in paddy crop residue management and also in prevention and raising awareness against stubble burning,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

“All SHOs and chowki in-charges of the Patiala police are holding regular meetings and camps in different villages to raise awareness against ill-effects of burning stubble. Meetings are being held with sarpanches and other elderly village residents,” he added.

According to SP (Operation) Varun Jindal, who is the nodal officer to check farm fires, different teams from police stations patrol villages for area domination against stubble burning and also check harvester combines whether they were fitted with straw management system or not. Hotspots are being identified on a daily basis.

“It is our motherland and we are trying to make an impact in whatever possible way we can. Despite the hectic schedule, SHOs and police station staff personally visit villages and talk to farmers to abstain from burning the crop residue,” he stated.

“Cops are working closely with other departments to ensure availability of bailers to farmers for ex-situ management of stubble and also for availability of surface seeders, happy seeders, etc, for in-situ management of stubble,” said the SSP. “The idea is to not register FIRs or create any pressure. The stress is on educating and making farmers feel responsible,” he stated.

