Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

The police claim to have solved cybercrime cases involving fraud of Rs 50 lakh, committed in the last few months. During a press conference held by Patiala SSP Varun Sharma today, the department said it had traced and returned over 70 lost mobile phones to their owners.

Officials said in one of the cases, a city resident had ordered a phone worth Rs 1.85 lakh from an online portal. The individual received the delivery, but later applied for a return. “The buyer committed a fraud as he pasted the IMEI number of the original phone on a dummy device and returned it to the delivery boy who collected it from him. The company viewed it as a fraud, but held the delivery boy responsible for the loss,” an official said.

The delivery boy then contacted the Patiala cybercrime cell. The mobile phone was traced with the help of its IMEI number and returned to the complainant.

Pritpal Singh, in-charge of the cybercrime cell, said the department had solved a number of similar cybercrime cases, involving fraud of over Rs 50 lakh.

Addressing the press conference, the SSP said the police had traced and returned 70 mobile phones to their owners. He said the department had received a number of complaints of missing phones from the residents.