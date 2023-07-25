Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 24

The Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee on Monday claimed that its women members who were protesting against fake auction of village common land at Mandaur in Nabha block were manhandled by the police while they were being evicted from the protest site on Friday.

During a press conference in Patiala, committee members alleged many women protesters were pulled out of their homes and slapped by male police officers, while others were beaten up at police station.

Activists Amandeep Kaur and Jasbir Kaur demanded strict action against the erring officers. Nabha DSP Davinder Kumar Attri refuted the allegations as baseless.

The committee had earlier alleged that the administration had held a fake auction of the common land and allocated it to dubious persons. It demanded a probe and started a protest at the site.

The administration has already claimed that the auction was carried out as per law. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said an inquiry into the auction process was conducted by the Zila Parishad. “No illegality was found. It was an open auction. A videography of the process was also done. The administration after completing the probe handed over the possession of the land to the allottee,” the DC said.