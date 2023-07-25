Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Patiala, July 24
The Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee on Monday claimed that its women members who were protesting against fake auction of village common land at Mandaur in Nabha block were manhandled by the police while they were being evicted from the protest site on Friday.
During a press conference in Patiala, committee members alleged many women protesters were pulled out of their homes and slapped by male police officers, while others were beaten up at police station.
Activists Amandeep Kaur and Jasbir Kaur demanded strict action against the erring officers. Nabha DSP Davinder Kumar Attri refuted the allegations as baseless.
The committee had earlier alleged that the administration had held a fake auction of the common land and allocated it to dubious persons. It demanded a probe and started a protest at the site.
The administration has already claimed that the auction was carried out as per law. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said an inquiry into the auction process was conducted by the Zila Parishad. “No illegality was found. It was an open auction. A videography of the process was also done. The administration after completing the probe handed over the possession of the land to the allottee,” the DC said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley; 5 houses completely destroyed, 15 damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...