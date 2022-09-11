Corruption charge: Employee of Primary Health Centre shifted

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 10

Acting on a complaint of corruption, the authorities concerned have transferred a steno from the Primary Health Centre, Shutrana block, to the border district of Fazilka.

The steno was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 3,500 from each worker to clear their arrears of the Sixth Pay Commission. It was learnt that the Patiala Civil Surgeon had ordered an inquiry against the steno-cum-typist about four months ago after receiving a complaint against him from multipurpose health (MPH) workers.

The inquiry committee had submitted the report to the Civil Surgeon. His office had sent the report to the Director, Health and Family Welfare, who transferred the employee to Fazilka.

Jagtar Singh, district in-charge, MPH Workers Union, said the departmental action was not sufficient and the government should lodge a corruption complaint with the police. He said, "The action against the accused is too late and too little. We have met the MLA from Samana, who is Health Minster, to demand a stringent action against the steno for demanding bribe and harassing the employees."

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon, while confirming the development, said, "We had sent the report to the Director, Health, who has taken action. There is zero tolerance against corruption."