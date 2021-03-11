Patiala councillor dies of heart attack

Patiala, August 19
The councillor from Ward No. 21, Sewa Singh, died due to heart attack here on Thursday.
He was last present during the Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting on Wednesday.
Councillors in the city, while sharing information said Sewa Singh died due to heart a attack. The last rights of the deceased were performed here on Friday morning.
Sewa Singh was elected as councillor of the Patiala Municipal Corporation from Ward No. 21 in 2018.
Councillors owing allegiance to the Congress and leaders of other parties expressed condolences with the family of the deceased.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...