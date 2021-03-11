Patiala councillor dies of heart attack

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 19

The councillor from Ward No. 21, Sewa Singh, died due to heart attack here on Thursday.

He was last present during the Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors in the city, while sharing information said Sewa Singh died due to heart a attack. The last rights of the deceased were performed here on Friday morning.

Sewa Singh was elected as councillor of the Patiala Municipal Corporation from Ward No. 21 in 2018.

Councillors owing allegiance to the Congress and leaders of other parties expressed condolences with the family of the deceased.