Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

Divided among political parties after the councillors’ revolt against Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu in November 2021, the Patiala Municipal Corporation’s (MC) councillors continue to remain at odds despite a change in the state government.

Confusion persists in the MC as a court case in regard to Bittu’s mayorship remains pending, all of which also led to the absence of majority councillors during the General House meeting held today.

The councillors also boycotted the meeting.

At present, the MC House has 33 councillors of the Congress, 23 of the Punjab Lok Congress, three of the AAP and one of the SAD.

A majority of 37 councillors, including Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi, finance committee members Anil Modgil and Harvinder Shukla, were missing from the meeting.

While insiders said the Mayor cancelled the finance committee meeting 15 minutes before it was scheduled as absence of half of the members was already anticipated, Sharma said the meeting was cancelled as the General House had powers over MC Budget and took up the matter.

Councillor Krishan Chand Budhu said: “The Mayor should resign on moral grounds. He could not complete the quorum of the House, yet held a meeting. His mayorship already stands questioned in court.”

Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi said: “They have not completed the quorum of either the finance and contract committee or the General House meetings, yet they are holding meetings. We will seek legal opinion and go to Punjab and Haryana High Court against this meeting. The state government should intervene in the matter.”

Finance and contract committee member Harvinder Shukla said: “I did not attend the finance committee meeting as it was cancelled. The House is already not in order due to the councillor’s contentions against the Mayor.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Sanjeev Sharma sidestepped the question of the pending court case and said over a hundred court cases were being heard with the MC.