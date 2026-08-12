A husband and wife were injured after being attacked by a pet pit bull in the Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala city on Wednesday.

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The couple, accompanied by a local property dealer, had gone to inspect a house available for rent when the dog suddenly attacked them.

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According to information, the couple rang the doorbell of the house, following which the pit bull came out and attacked them. Despite attempts by local residents to rescue them, the dog bit the couple, causing multiple injuries to different parts of their bodies. They were rushed to a private hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

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A video purportedly showing the incident has also gone viral on social media.

When contacted, a senior official of the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, said the civic body had banned keeping ferocious breeds of dogs, including pit bulls, as pets.

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The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying had earlier directed states and Union Territories to take steps against the sale, breeding and keeping of several ferocious dog breeds, including Pitbull Terriers, American Bulldogs and Rottweilers. However, implementation of such directions on the ground remains a challenge.