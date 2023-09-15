Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 14

An industrialist of Ludhiana and his wife allegedly jumped into Bhakra Canal near Floating Restaurant in Sirhind. While a passerby rescued the man, the woman remains untraced so far.

The industrialist was identified as Anand Sharma and his wife Kiran Sharma. He was admitted to a private hospital at Sirhind.

In a complaint to the Fatehgarh Sahib SSP, Lakhan Sharma stated that his parents ran a T-shirt manufacturing factory by the name of MKM Enterprises on Tajpur Road, Ludhiana, and they had taken loan from Sunil Chaudhry, Lucky Singh, partners of C World Finance Firm of Ludhiana, Roshan Pala, owner of Apex Finance, and from the owner of Garura Impact Factory, Ludhiana.

The complainant alleged that his parents were being intimidated by the financiers. He alleged that all these persons had called his parents to their office and threatened them to kill them after raping his mother. They insulted and humiliated them and forced them to commit suicide.

The complainant also presented an alleged suicide note signed by his parents. He alleged that these financiers had got some blank papers signed by his parents to grab their properties, including their house, shops, plots and an industrial unit.

SSP Ravjot Grewal said the police had started an investigation into the case.

#Fatehgarh Sahib