DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Patiala / Course on climate change, disaster management launched at Punjabi varsity

Course on climate change, disaster management launched at Punjabi varsity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A six-day short-term course on Climate Change and Disaster Management was launched by the UGC Malviya Mission Teacher Training Centre at Punjabi University. Dr Raman Maini, Director of the Centre, stated that the course is being conducted to address critical issues related to climate change and disaster preparedness. He also highlighted various initiatives and activities currently undertaken by the centre.

Advertisement

The inaugural session was held online, with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jagdeep Singh attending as the chief guest. Dr Jagdeep Singh remarked that as the world continues to advance, carbon emissions are increasing significantly due to the tools and technologies people use. In this context, the study of climate change and disaster management has become increasingly relevant.

He stressed that environmental protection must remain a core consideration in all development projects. He further encouraged ongoing efforts in these areas and urged educators to raise awareness across all sections of society through their students. He wished the course great success and expressed hope that it would prove beneficial to all participants.

Advertisement

Dr Onkar Singh, Head of the Department of Zoology and Environmental Science and the course coordinator, also shared his views on the occasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts