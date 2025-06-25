Course on climate change, disaster management launched at Punjabi varsity

A six-day short-term course on Climate Change and Disaster Management was launched by the UGC Malviya Mission Teacher Training Centre at Punjabi University. Dr Raman Maini, Director of the Centre, stated that the course is being conducted to address critical issues related to climate change and disaster preparedness. He also highlighted various initiatives and activities currently undertaken by the centre.

Advertisement

The inaugural session was held online, with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jagdeep Singh attending as the chief guest. Dr Jagdeep Singh remarked that as the world continues to advance, carbon emissions are increasing significantly due to the tools and technologies people use. In this context, the study of climate change and disaster management has become increasingly relevant.

He stressed that environmental protection must remain a core consideration in all development projects. He further encouraged ongoing efforts in these areas and urged educators to raise awareness across all sections of society through their students. He wished the course great success and expressed hope that it would prove beneficial to all participants.

Advertisement

Dr Onkar Singh, Head of the Department of Zoology and Environmental Science and the course coordinator, also shared his views on the occasion.