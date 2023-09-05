Court attaches properties of commando complex

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 4

A Civil Judge, Junior Division, has issued a warrant of attachment and attached movable and immovable properties of the Commando training Complex here in a case of reinstatement and payment of salaries and arrears of an employee whose services were terminated.

The order for attachment of the properties has been issued after the employee moved the court against his dismissal and won the case.

The employee, former constable Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, had been dismissed from job on the basis of allegations of supplying arms to naxalites in Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand in August 2011. As per a previous judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High court in the matter, the services of the employee were dispensed with without holding any disciplinary proceedings. The court said the decision of the authority to dispense with the disciplinary proceedings was not justified and it could have taken action against the respondent after holding a departmental inquiry.

Punit Sharma, advocate for the employee, said Sukhbir won a civil suit in the matter in 2015. The department concerned later filed an appeal against it, which was rejected. The court has now ordered attachment of the properties of the commando complex on our appeal for his reinstatement and release of all salary and arrears. We have filed the list of properties of the complex. The court has issued a warrant of attachment of the said moveable and immovable properties. Next hearing in the case is on September 14.

The list of attached properties includes office of commandant, commando training centre, Qila Bahadurgarh, along with articles, including 20 fans, 30 chairs, four coolers, three air-conditioners, armirahs, computers, tables and others lying at the office.