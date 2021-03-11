Covid cases on rise, 3 deaths in 12 days reported from Patiala district

Patiala, August 12
The district continues to witness a rise in Covid cases. Thirty positive cases were reported today thereby taking the active case count to 222 in the district.
The district also reported a Covid death today. The Health Department informed that a 78-year-old Patiala resident, who was admitted to a private hospital, died of Covid. The Health Department said the deceased had co-morbidities. With this, the Covid death count in the district has risen to 1,717 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
Health officials said three people had died of Covid and 427 had tested positive in the district during this month.
Of 30 fresh cases reported today, 23 were from Patiala city alone. Kallon Majra, Bhadson and Dudhan Sadhan blocks reported two cases each. Shutrana block in Patiala reported one case.
Officials ignore advisory
Meanwhile, district administration officials – ignoring the Health Department’s advisory – have been holding rallies as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. District administration officials were caught on the wrong foot when they were holding rallies without wearing face masks. While lamenting, a health official said, “Administration officials ask residents to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. However, they themselves never follow the protocol. Many of them have already tested positive for Covid over the past few days.” The Patiala Civil Surgeon, Dr Raju Dhir, said, “Everyone should wear face masks. People should avoid public gatherings to stem further surge in Covid cases.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...