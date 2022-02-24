Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

Covid-19 has caused more deaths in the urban areas of the district as compared to the rural since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

Around 65 per cent of the Covid deaths have been reported from towns and cities. As per the data provided by the Health Department, 665 of the total 1,457 Covid deaths in the district took place in Patiala city followed by 130 in Rajpura town. Nabha, also an urban area, saw 92 Covid deaths, revealed the data.

On the other hand, rural areas in six blocks reported only 505 Covid deaths over a span of two years. While Kauli block recorded 126 deaths, 103 fatalities had been documented in the Shutrana block.

Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist, said, “As urban areas have got higher density of population, more cases as well as deaths are reported from these areas.”

1,037 apply for ex gratia of Rs50,000

The Heath Department informed that they had received 1,037 applications for Covid death ex gratia of Rs50,000. As many as 973 applications had already been cleared and sent for disbursal of the relief. Around 28 applications have been sent back for want of required documents. District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said eligible beneficiaries should apply for ex gratia to the SDM concerned.