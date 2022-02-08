Covid restrictions: College teachers worried over completion of syllabus, examinations

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

Though the state government has allowed higher education institutions to function through offline mode, students and faculty members at universities and colleges say they are now worried about completion of courses and exams.

Punjabi University students who protested and demanded reopening of educational institutions claimed the government had deliberately kept them shut for offline classes. Rashpinder, an activist associated with the Punjab Radical Students Union (PRSU), said, “Earlier, the government had kept the institutions shut for classes. In November-December 2021 before the mid-term exams teachers started holding protests for their demands that continued for about a month. The Covid-related restrictions and protests left the students at the receiving end as their syllabus could not be completed. The completion of syllabus varies from institution to institution. Some completed 40 per cent of the syllabus while others managed only 20 per cent.” Students are worried if their exams will be held in offline or online mode, he said.

A senior professor at Punjabi University requesting anonymity said, “Work at universities continued during Covid-19 restrictions but the quality of education definitely deteriorated due to lack of offline classes. There is no match for offline study done in classrooms. The knowledge can be gained through classroom coaching only.” The professor said students of rural areas lack technology and internet connectivity facilities. “The restrictions left them at the receiving end”, he said.

Another faculty member at the university’s school of management said they had already completed the syllabus, held exams and started classes for the next semester from February 7. The faculty member said, “Students have suffered losses. The online mode of holding classes and conducting exams is completely fake and lacking. No one knows and cares if a student has attended an online lecture. There is no discussion on a subject matter. The capability of such students is the same as it was before the particular semester started. Even the exam papers are marked casually.”

Dr Gurpreet Singh Lehal of the computer science department said this time we were prepared for online teaching process. We took advantage of our previous online activities and used the platforms judiciously and taught the students properly.