Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 12

Despite vaccine hesitancy in rural areas, 503 villages in the district have achieved the target of 100 per cent vaccination with the first dose.

Officials of the Health Department said in 64 villages of the district 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries had been fully vaccinated (both doses). Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said that around 26,982 doses were administered on Saturday. With this, around 91 per cent of the target population has received the first dose, while 62 per cent have received both the doses. Sources said the Election Commission had given February 12 as the deadline to achieve the target.

The commission has asked to attain the mark of 92 per cent of the targeted population with the first dose and 70 per cent with the second shot.

When asked about the failure to achieve the earmarked target, District Immunisation Officer Dr Veenu Goyal said they had gone all out to vaccinate beneficiaries. “Our vaccination teams are reaching out every nook and corner of the area to administer Covid doses. We, all the health officials, have been working day and night to vaccinate as many as possible. We have been successful in vaccinating above 90 per cent population with the first dose. The count of second dose beneficiaries will also increase in the coming days,” Dr Veenu Goyal said.

Dip in Covid cases

As the Assembly elections are drawing closer, the district continues to see a dip in daily Covid cases. The district today reported only 15 positive cases. Besides, the active case count in the district with 19 fresh recoveries dropped to 91. Of 15 positive cases, 11were reported from Patiala city alone. Besides, Shutrana reported two cases, while Kauli and Samana reported one case each. Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said the district did not report any Covid death in the past 24 hours.