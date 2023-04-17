CPF workers take out bike rally

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 16

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Employees’ Union today took out a bike rally, demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme. The rally began from the District Administrative Complex, passing through different areas of the city.

Addressing the media, union’s state vice-president Jarnail Singh said the rally was taken out in all states across the country, where the old pension scheme had not been implemented.

He said their only demand was that all the personnel recruited after the year 2004 be brought under the old pension scheme.

He lashed out at the state government and alleged that it had failed to fulfil its promise of implementing the scheme. He warned the Centre and the state governments of an intensified agitation if their demands were not met.