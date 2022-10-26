Cracker fires destroy shop, 2 vehicles in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 25

A mobile phone shop in the old Sabzi Mandi area was gutted, while a few vehicles and electronic devices were burnt in separate fire incidents reported on the night of Diwali. Residents flouted norms and continued bursting crackers well into the night.

A shop owner in the old Sabzi Mandi area suffered losses after a fire gutted his shop on Monday night. Fire officials said the shop was engulfed in fire. “We received a call after midnight. Residents living adjacent to the shop were pulled to safety but the mobile phone shop was completely destroyed. No one suffered any burn injuries,” Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Surinder Kumar said.

In another incident, some vehicles were allegedly burnt due to firecrackers. The ADFO said, “The incident took place past midnight near Khalsa College. Two two-wheelers and an air-conditioner were damaged.”

He said the office received a total of 10 calls regarding different fire incidents in the city.

