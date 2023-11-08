Cricket academy set up at Fatehgarh Sahib college

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 7

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has set up a cricket academy at Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib, to promote cricket in the area.

The academy was set up after the college’s cricket team won the Punjabi University Patiala Cricket Championship. Avtar Singh Ria, junior vice-president of the SGPC, and Jagdeep Singh Cheema, additional secretary of the college’s governing body today laid the foundation stone for the construction of two pitches on the college grounds.

They said the cricket academy would facilitate students in continuing their regular practice. College Principal Dr Kashmir Singh said players from the college had brought laurels to the institue by performing brilliantly in various national and international sports competitions. He added that high quality coaching facilities would be provided in the academy.

College Vice-Principal Dr Bikramjit Singh, Dean (Sports) Dr Devinder Singh, team in-charge Prof Mohammad Anwar, Sports HoD Prof Harjit Kaur and coach Bahadur Singh were also present.

