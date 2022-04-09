Cricket Hub win U-16 tournament in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 8

Cricket Hub won the U-16 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Patiala District Cricket Association, by defeating Multipurpose School in the final match held at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium here today.

Batting first after winning the toss, Multipurpose School was restricted to141 runs in stipulated 50 overs by Cricket Hub bowlers. Ramneek was the highest scorer for Multipurpose School team with 47 runs.

Chasing the target, Cricket Hub achieved the target in 38 overs and won the match by six wickets. Winning team coach Kamalpreet Sandhu said it was an outcome of hard work done by the players. He said they won all matches played during the tournament.