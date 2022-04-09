Cricket Hub win U-16 tournament in Patiala

Patiala, April 8
Cricket Hub won the U-16 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Patiala District Cricket Association, by defeating Multipurpose School in the final match held at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium here today.
Batting first after winning the toss, Multipurpose School was restricted to141 runs in stipulated 50 overs by Cricket Hub bowlers. Ramneek was the highest scorer for Multipurpose School team with 47 runs.
Chasing the target, Cricket Hub achieved the target in 38 overs and won the match by six wickets. Winning team coach Kamalpreet Sandhu said it was an outcome of hard work done by the players. He said they won all matches played during the tournament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate