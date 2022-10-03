Cricket meet: Delhi academy beat Patiala club

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 2

Dronacharya Cricket Academy (DCA), Delhi, defeated the host, Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, by 26 runs in the 9th Dusshera Cup, an U-12 cricket tournament held at the club grounds.

Batting first, the DCA scored 80 runs in 31.3 overs. With 21 runs, Shaurya Yadav was the highest scorer for the team. For the BECC, Ansh got four wickets while conceding just 10 runs. Chasing the target, the BECC was bowled out for 54 runs. Shaurya Yadav of the DCA was declared player of the match.

In another match,Cricket Academy, Patiala (CAP), defeated Chandigarh Cricket Academy (CCA) by six wickets. Batting first, the CCA scored only 57 runs in 23.4 overs. The CAP chased the target in 14.1 overs with the loss of four wickets.

#Cricket