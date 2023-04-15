Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

Patiala, April 14
Cabinet Ministers Dr Balbir Singh and Chetan Singh Jouramajra today gave away cheques to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm. In the first instalment, the ministers credited a sum of Rs 38.35 lakh into the bank accounts of 127 farmers in the district.
Balbir said it was for the first time that the farmers were already given compensation even when their crops were still in the fields. Earlier the farmers had to wait for the compensation for about six months or even a year, he said.
He added that the state government had decided to compensate the farmers in the wake of the cut imposed by the Centre on the procurement rates. He also appreciated the Revenue Department for quick girdawari.
Jouramajra said the process of releasing the compensation began within 20 days of crop damage.
He said 2610.31 acres of land of 1,553 farmers in the district had been affected by the unseasonal rain and hailstorm in the district.
