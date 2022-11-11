Curtains down on theatre fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 10

Jodhpur artistes staged a play, ‘Sawaa Ser Gehoon’, on the last day of the Late Pritam Singh Oberoi National Theatre Festival at the Kalidasa Auditorium here today.

The festival was organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, in collaboration with the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Kala Kriti, Patiala.

‘Sawaa Ser Gehoon’, directed by Dr Vikas Kapoor from Rajasthan, is an adaptation by Chitra Mudgil (original story having been written by Munshi Prem Chand) and explores the issue of a farmer’s debt.