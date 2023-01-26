Cycle rally organised to mark state-level National Voters’ Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 25

A cycle rally, an orchestra and cultural programmes presented by children with special needs marked the state-level National Voters’ Day celebrations here today.

Punjab Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vipul Ujwal, Divisional Commissioner Arun Shekhari and District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney were present for the event at Punjabi University.

Ujwal participated in the cycle rally led by paracyclist-cum-district Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) icon Jagwinder Singh. Ujwal and Shekhari felicitated Director of Information and Public Relations Department Sonali Giri, Jalandhar District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Ghanshyam Thori, Rupnagar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, state icon for PwD Voters Dr Kiran, Jagwinder Singh and others for their exemplary services during the state Assembly elections-2022.

Students from Patiala School for the Deaf and Blind, Saifdipur, presented cultural programmes while another group of students with special needs sang the National Anthem in sign language. Vijay Yamla Jatt and his team performed an orchestra of folk instruments.

A painting by Gurpreet Singh Namdhari, depicting the ‘Saksham-ECI’ app created by the Election Commission of India, was released.

