Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 2
A cyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Jallah village. He has been identified as Vishwanath, a native of Bihar.
Vishwanath was going to the fields on a bicycle from the village when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind. He died on the spot. The vehicle driver sped away after the accident.
A case has been registered at the Sirhind police station on a statement of the victim’s family.
