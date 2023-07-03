Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 2

A cyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Jallah village. He has been identified as Vishwanath, a native of Bihar.

Vishwanath was going to the fields on a bicycle from the village when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind. He died on the spot. The vehicle driver sped away after the accident.

A case has been registered at the Sirhind police station on a statement of the victim’s family.