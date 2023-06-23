 Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal : The Tribune India

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Residents fear sewer lines could choke during monsoon due to cattle waste

The dairy farming project site at Ablowal village of Patiala. File



Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 22

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to shift dairy farmers to Ablowal this year as well. Only months ago in March, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had issued directions to the MC to complete the project. The process of shifting the city dairies to the new site at Ablowal was put on hold in September 2021.

Waterlogging due to stagnant water

'The city is faced with the issue of stagnant rainwater and sewage on a daily basis during the rainy season. The civic body — and sometimes residents themselves — have to clear the drains to ensure smooth flow of rainwater.' a city resident

Despite an expenditure of crores of rupees, the project continues to lie in neglect. The city again faces a threat of waterlogging due to stagnant rainwater in the sewage system during the upcoming rainy season.

City residents said the upcoming rainy season could soon choke the city’s sewer lines as most cattle waste continues to be dumped in them.

The MC is yet to complete a few works related to the project. MC officials said they are carrying out the work of installation of overhead water tank at the site, along with the work of establishment of an effluent treatment plant (ETP). According to the officials, the work on the gaushala, veterinary clinic and site to store cattle feed have come to an end. However, not a single dairy owner has shifted to the site so far.

A city resident said, "The city is faced with the issue of stagnation of rain and sewer water on a daily basis during the rainy season. The areas around Khalsa Mohalla and Dhobi Ghat in Chhoti Baradari are the most affected by stagnant rainwater due to regular dumping of dairy waste in the drains. The civic body — and sometimes the residents themselves — have to clear the drains to ensure smooth flow of rainwater."

The residents questioned the inability of the MC to shift dairy owners to the new site. "The government spent huge public funds on the new project, but the MC has still failed to complete the work and shift the dairy farmers there. Apparently, the same reeks of political interests," another resident said.

Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the MC had started the work of construction of an overhead water tank at the site months ago. The work is under process. He said, "We are going to make the gaushala at the site functional. It will be handed over to a firm for its operation."

