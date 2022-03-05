Dairy-shifting project of Patiala marred by politics, Congress councillors for Vigilance probe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 4

Fresh allegations of corruption levelled by Congress councillors against Mayor Sanjeev Bittu on the shifting of the dairy project and the latter’s allegations against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for causing a ‘delay’ in it, have left the city’s flagship project in limbo. The Congress councillors have demanded a vigilance inquiry though they have not submitted any fresh complaint.

The project has again come into limelight after Mayor Sanjeev Bittu yesterday levied allegations against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for causing a ‘delay’. While work on the project was started after approval of all 60 municipal councillors in 2020, fresh allegations of the Mayor (close associate of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh) against CM Channi and Congress councillors against the Mayor have collectively cast a political shadow on it.

The work on the project was restarted after the MC election in 2018. The Congress emerged victorious in 59 out of 60 seats. Though dairy farmers raised demands, including shifting of the dairies at four different sites instead of one, allotment of plots at ‘just’ rates and provisions of basic facilities among others, but their concerns failed to attract the councillors’ attention.

The shifting was later left on halt after a verbal communication by CM Channi with Deputy Commissioner Patiala on September 30 to first fulfil dairy farmers’ needs.

After the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh from the chief ministership, Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma along with 22 councillors of the Congress joined the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh. .

While the city Mayor yesterday levied allegations against CM Channi (who is in the Congress party), Congress councillors, including Harinder Singh Nippi, Naresh Kumar Duggal, Rajesh Mandora and Sukhwinder Sonu, claimed the project was marred by corruption. “We demand a vigilance inquiry behind delay in shifting the project. The estimates for allotment were changed thrice. The Mayor is harassing dairy farmers”, they said. Apart from raising concerns of the dairy owners, the councillors also alleged the MC had been a home to corruption in the last four years. They also demanded a vigilance inquiry into expenditure of Rs 15 crore on cleaning of the city’s drains. They said, “The state government wanted to shift the dairies but the Mayor himself was a hindrance in the city’s development and demanded his resignation.” Harvinder Nippi today confirmed that no fresh complaint had been submitted to the Vigilance Department.

The Mayor said, “I have executive powers while executive powers and implementation are in the jurisdiction of the MC Commissioner and the government. The councillors are levying false allegations against me. Any government office may inquire into it.”

He said despite being an elected member he was facing problems in implementation of the projects.