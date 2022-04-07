Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

After the Patiala Municipal Corporation’s repeated efforts to shift dairy owners to the new site at Ablowal village failed because of various reasons, Officials of the MC will again visit the office of the Chief Minister to seek requisite direction for the same. Mayor Sanjeev Bittu said he had directed the MC officials to prepare a report mentioning the city’s concerns which would be presented to the Chief Minister upon visit.

The dairy owners within the municipal limits were supposed to be shifted to the corporation’s new dairy site at Ablowal village by September 31 last year. But the process was mooted after former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi intervened and directed the district administration to shift the dairy owners only on completion of making necessary provisions at the new site. The shifting process has been in limbo since. —