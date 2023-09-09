Dalit activists burn effigy of Punjab minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 8

Activists of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) today burnt an effigy of Health Minister Balbir Singh over the non-fulfillment of their demand for the cancellation of the auction of a piece of common land in Mandaur village, Nabha.

Members of the committee, who belong to Dalit families, have alleged that the auction of the village common land had been carried out in such a way that it benefitted individuals belonging to upper-caste groups. The protesters alleged that he had used his sway for the benefit of the upper-caste groups.

#Dalits