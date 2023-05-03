DAV school launches council for training in design, ideation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

To promote mindset modification, awareness and training in ideation, design thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship, a Design Thinking and Innovation Council has been established at DAV Public School.

The formal inauguration took place in the school's Atal Tinkering Lab today.

The event began with the introduction of its members and the goals and features of the council by faculty in-charge Upasana Madaan. She said the council would encourage unconventional thinking in school instruction, as envisioned in National Innovation and National instruction Policy 2020.

Addressing the budding entrepreneurs, experts motivated the students and suggested them to focus on breaking the status quo and develop anew where few have dared to go. Another expert focused on novelty of ideas and lauded the efforts of the school and stated that the students should invest in themselves and feeding their curiosity so as to reach the pinnacle of success in their chosen venture.

School alumni Lavish Pahuja, Gunjan Pahuja, Dev Mukherjee and Yashik were welcomed on the occasion. They shared their success stories and emphasised the significant impact the school has had on their lives to help them succeed in various industries.

Principal Vivek Tiwari praised the team's determined and committed efforts and said that the council was a dream come true for the students' curious minds.